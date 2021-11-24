Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 19,983 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total transaction of $2,338,108.74.

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

