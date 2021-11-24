Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 110,645 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $21,080,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 19th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 244,263 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $47,020,627.50.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

