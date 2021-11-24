Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after buying an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 467,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 446,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.39. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

