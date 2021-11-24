Analyzing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Luminar Technologies and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $29.63, indicating a potential upside of 64.58%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -2,061.38% -94.03% -70.73% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 466.52 -$362.30 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 33.90 -$60.61 million $0.02 247.62

XL Fleet has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

