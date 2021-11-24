Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 141.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,226.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

