Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Renasant worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

RNST opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

