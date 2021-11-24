Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 9,923 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

