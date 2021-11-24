Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Peoples Bancorp worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

