Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,803 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,476,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.