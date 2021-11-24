California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 40,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 307,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 602,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

ECHO opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.