State Street Corp Has $10.71 Million Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818,736 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 707,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 103,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

