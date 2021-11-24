California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,813 shares of company stock worth $488,708. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

