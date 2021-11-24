Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

