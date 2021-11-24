Head to Head Survey: The Coretec Group (CRTG) and The Competition

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS: CRTG) is one of 43 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The Coretec Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50% The Coretec Group Competitors -30.27% 25.29% -2.86%

This table compares The Coretec Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A -$1.85 million -2.40 The Coretec Group Competitors $312.69 million $18.27 million -34.55

The Coretec Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group. The Coretec Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Coretec Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Coretec Group Competitors 151 523 938 41 2.53

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.66%. Given The Coretec Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Coretec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.26, indicating that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Coretec Group competitors beat The Coretec Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

