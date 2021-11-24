Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 260.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

USXF opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

