Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,061 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLS. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 265,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 498,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175,769 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.