Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 321.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,986 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

MRUS opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

