Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 75,610 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 700.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,610 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

