Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Fortress Biotech worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $294.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

