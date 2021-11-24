Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Stake Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLCAU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,451,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

