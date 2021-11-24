ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARR stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

