Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 108.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

