Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,434 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

