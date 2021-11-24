Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

