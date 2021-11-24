Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.