1,695 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,418 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $755,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total transaction of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock valued at $210,833,597.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

