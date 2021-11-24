PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Update

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.