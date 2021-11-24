Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

