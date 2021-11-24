Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $1,115,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,167,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,297,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,092,342 shares of company stock worth $75,575,362 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.