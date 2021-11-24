Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

