Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 245,504 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245,504 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

