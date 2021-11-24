Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 70.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 618,506 shares of company stock worth $7,223,559. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.