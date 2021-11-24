MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,435 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 497.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $308.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

