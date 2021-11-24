Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in KBR by 598.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.33 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

