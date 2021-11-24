Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 132,605 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.79.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

