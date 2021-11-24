Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.42.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $195.29 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.12 and a 1-year high of $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

