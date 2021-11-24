Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.07 and its 200 day moving average is $173.20. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

