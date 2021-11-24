Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.