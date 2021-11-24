Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Hold

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 167,753 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 730,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SecureWorks by 41.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

