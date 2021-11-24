HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $30.72

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $32.54. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 2,050 shares.

HCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

