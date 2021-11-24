Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.67. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 31,863 shares traded.

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at $8,128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $4,405,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

