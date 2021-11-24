Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

