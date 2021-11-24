Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,392,000 after acquiring an additional 84,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after buying an additional 1,021,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

