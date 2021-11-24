AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.12 million, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

