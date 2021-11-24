Morgan Stanley Acquires 176,960 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 814,428 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,733,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 312,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 264,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.59%.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

