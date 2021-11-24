Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.16. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 27,444 shares changing hands.

TGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $599.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

