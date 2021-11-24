Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.08

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSHA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.