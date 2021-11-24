Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.08

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.
Several research firms have weighed in on TSHA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.
The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
