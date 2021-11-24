Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 15.8% in October

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 143,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 811,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

DLPN stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.