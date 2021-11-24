Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $208,337.44 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $208,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

Shares of AC stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $915.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

