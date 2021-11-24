Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 727,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 173.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $383,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $314,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

